WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.000-$12.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.13 billion-$19.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.90 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.50.

NYSE:WCC traded down $5.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.33. 7,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WESCO International has a one year low of $79.10 and a one year high of $140.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.04.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $901,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

