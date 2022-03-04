West Oak Capital LLC Has $58,000 Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

West Oak Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1,301.7% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JBL opened at $57.03 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.43 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.96 and a 200-day moving average of $62.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $1,355,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,407 shares of company stock valued at $8,299,320. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JBL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

