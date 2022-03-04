Whiteheart Price Down 8.6% This Week (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $60,437.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for $269.51 or 0.00689431 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00042972 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,606.18 or 0.06666887 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,980.20 or 0.99715658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00045039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00048147 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

