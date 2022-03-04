WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Downgraded to Market Perform at Hovde Group

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $15.50 price objective on the investment management company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.50. Hovde Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.44% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $15.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.44. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $16.72.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 49.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

