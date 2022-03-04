WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 49.83% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

WHF traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $15.04. 874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,210. The stock has a market cap of $348.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.41. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.04%.

WHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Hovde Group lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,656,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

