Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.980-$1.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WSR stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.17. 23,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,044. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Whitestone REIT has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.82 million, a PE ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.16). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.57%.

WSR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Whitestone REIT from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

