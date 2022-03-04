William Blair Weighs in on Freshpet, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Freshpet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

FRPT stock opened at $103.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.89. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -149.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,955,000 after acquiring an additional 203,745 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 379,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,133,000 after acquiring an additional 70,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

