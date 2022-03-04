William Blair Weighs in on TriMas Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for TriMas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the year.

Get TriMas alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of TRS opened at $32.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average is $33.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.09. TriMas has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $38.72.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $208.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.49 million. TriMas had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in TriMas by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TriMas by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,064,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,373,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TriMas by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in TriMas by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in TriMas by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $99,960.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $94,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

About TriMas (Get Rating)

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.