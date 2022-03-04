Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) to report $4.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.19 and the lowest is $4.61. Williams-Sonoma posted earnings of $3.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year earnings of $14.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $14.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.56 to $15.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Williams-Sonoma.
WSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.00.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.
In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
