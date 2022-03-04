Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:WGLD) Stock Price Down 1%

Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:WGLD – Get Rating) shares traded down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.07 and last traded at $18.13. 311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:WGLD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 13.88% of Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

