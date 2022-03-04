Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Acquires 24 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,330 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.9% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $2,867,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $59.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,898.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,141. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,125.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,312.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

