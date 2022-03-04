Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 14,679 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,228 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,728,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,788,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 178,185 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,449,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,483,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,341,000 after purchasing an additional 288,158 shares during the last quarter.

VTEB stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $53.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,973. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.56. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.87 and a 52 week high of $55.67.

