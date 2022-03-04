Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,799 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $10,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of DFAC stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.58. The stock had a trading volume of 26,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,796. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $29.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average is $27.81.

