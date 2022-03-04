Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,923 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.73. 1,094,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,026,012. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.22 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,087. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on FB shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.42.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

