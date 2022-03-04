Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 155,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,201,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $3,877,356.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total value of $1,212,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,572 shares of company stock worth $24,157,763. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EW traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.99. 55,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739,504. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.20 and a 200-day moving average of $116.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

