Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHR traded down $4.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $271.70. The company had a trading volume of 94,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,898. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $194.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

