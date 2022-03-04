Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78 billion-$2.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.

WWW traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $22.22. 482,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,954. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.59. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WWW. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered Wolverine World Wide from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,116.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 850.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

