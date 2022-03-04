Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Trading Down 3.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $6.00. The company traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.60. 77,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,123,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WKHS. Roth Capital raised Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workhorse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,653,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,730,000 after acquiring an additional 122,242 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,172,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,225 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,132,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 514,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,385,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,759,000 after buying an additional 254,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,167,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after buying an additional 374,418 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90.

About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.