Workiva (NYSE:WK) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

WK has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.67.

Shares of WK opened at $101.26 on Tuesday. Workiva has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -160.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Workiva will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Workiva by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,435,000 after buying an additional 328,993 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,434,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Workiva by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 252,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,914,000 after buying an additional 36,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Workiva by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,308,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

