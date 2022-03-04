W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its position in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 66,200 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 23,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 30.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WTI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE WTI opened at $5.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a market cap of $741.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.93. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $5.44.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

