WW International, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for WW International in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WW International’s FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WW. KeyCorp cut WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on WW International from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WW International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

WW opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.08. WW International has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The company has a market cap of $695.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WW. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,328,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 21,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile (Get Rating)

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

