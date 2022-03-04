WW International (NASDAQ:WW) PT Lowered to $20.00

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at DA Davidson from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 101.41% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WW International’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WW. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WW International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.
Shares of WW stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $695.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.56. WW International has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in WW International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in WW International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in WW International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in WW International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in WW International by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.
About WW International (Get Rating)
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WW International (WW)
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.