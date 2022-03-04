WW International (NASDAQ:WW) PT Lowered to $20.00

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at DA Davidson from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 101.41% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WW International’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WW. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WW International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of WW stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $695.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.56. WW International has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.06 million. WW International had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WW International will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in WW International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in WW International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in WW International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in WW International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in WW International by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

