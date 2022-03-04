Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $86.50 and last traded at $86.29. 56,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,350,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.64.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WYNN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, CBRE Group boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.47.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.45) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,801,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,035,441 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2,448.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,259 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $51,804,000 after purchasing an additional 587,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 344.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,496 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,045,000 after purchasing an additional 322,073 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 681,375 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,746,000 after purchasing an additional 270,203 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $163,498,000 after purchasing an additional 222,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 44.7% during the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 553,738 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $46,929,000 after purchasing an additional 171,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

