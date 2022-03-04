Xend Finance Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last Week (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. In the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Xend Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0830 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $6.57 million and approximately $263,171.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00042371 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.94 or 0.06652833 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,884.97 or 0.99884610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00043663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00047490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002915 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,160,249 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

