Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $31.76, but opened at $28.01. Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $31.24, with a volume of 3,639 shares changing hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on XENE. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In related news, insider Seggern Christopher Von purchased 4,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 16,999 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average is $26.30.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

