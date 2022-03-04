XP Power (LON:XPP) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 6,225 to GBX 5,600. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. XP Power traded as low as GBX 3,823.25 ($51.30) and last traded at GBX 4,050 ($54.34), with a volume of 111794 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,340 ($58.23).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($87.21) price target on shares of XP Power in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,788.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,096.57. The stock has a market cap of £735.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a GBX 36 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from XP Power’s previous dividend of $21.00. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.49%.

About XP Power (LON:XPP)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

