Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Gap Down to $16.80

Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.80, but opened at $16.35. Xperi shares last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 1,513 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Xperi from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. BWS Financial upgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.70. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Xperi’s payout ratio is 15.50%.

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPER. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Xperi by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,150,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,346,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xperi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,846,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,213,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,949,000 after acquiring an additional 332,657 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 92.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 271,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the second quarter worth approximately $5,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

