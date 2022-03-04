Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Announces Earnings Results

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xponential Fitness updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE XPOF traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $20.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,474. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XPOF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.
About Xponential Fitness (Get Rating)
Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.
