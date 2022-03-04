Yatsen (YSG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Yatsen to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Shares of YSG stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $634.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03. Yatsen has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $18.65.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YSG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Yatsen by 422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yatsen by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 27,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

About Yatsen (Get Rating)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.