Yatsen (YSG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Yatsen to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.
Shares of YSG stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $634.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03. Yatsen has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $18.65.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th.
About Yatsen (Get Rating)
Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yatsen (YSG)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.