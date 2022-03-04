yieldwatch (WATCH) Market Cap Achieves $1.71 Million

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One yieldwatch coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, yieldwatch has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. yieldwatch has a market cap of $1.71 million and $38,923.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get yieldwatch alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00041767 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,727.39 or 0.06577304 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,608.99 or 1.00343181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00045734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00047715 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00026352 BTC.

yieldwatch Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,775,544 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

