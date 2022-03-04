Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of YRD stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. Yiren Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the second quarter worth about $64,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 22.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

