Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Purchased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Yum China by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Yum China by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in Yum China by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Yum China by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 76,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on YUMC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.18.

NYSE YUMC opened at $52.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.91 and a 12 month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Yum China Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.