Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to Announce $0.62 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.65. EVERTEC also reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EVERTEC.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. EVERTEC’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVTC. Susquehanna reduced their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. EVERTEC has a 52 week low of $35.93 and a 52 week high of $51.06. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average is $45.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 47,653 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,038,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 443,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,101 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,387,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVERTEC (EVTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.