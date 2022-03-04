Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.90 Million

Brokerages expect that EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) will report $5.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVgo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.37 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVgo will report full-year sales of $20.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $21.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $51.67 million, with estimates ranging from $48.40 million to $54.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EVgo.

Several research analysts have commented on EVGO shares. Bank of America downgraded EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVgo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on EVgo in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial lowered EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

Shares of EVgo stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a current ratio of 13.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86. EVgo has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $19.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 1,064.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

