Zacks: Analysts Anticipate iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $838.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) to post sales of $838.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $834.25 million to $846.25 million. iHeartMedia reported sales of $706.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year sales of $4.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of IHRT stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $19.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,861. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.72. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IHRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 61.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 173,133 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,186,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,952,000 after buying an additional 434,699 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the second quarter worth approximately $447,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 41.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,172,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,497,000 after purchasing an additional 633,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,628,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,853,000 after buying an additional 59,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

