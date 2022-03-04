Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) to report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.04. Orion Group posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.43 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Orion Group had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

ORN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

ORN stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.19. The company had a trading volume of 474,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.02 million, a P/E ratio of -30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. Orion Group has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $6.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Orion Group by 594.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Orion Group by 318.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21,977 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group during the third quarter worth about $61,000. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

