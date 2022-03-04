Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Southern’s earnings. Southern posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on SO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $162,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $129,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,795 shares of company stock worth $6,931,533 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Southern by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.21. 120,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,280,004. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $57.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.76. The stock has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

