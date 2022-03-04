Zacks: Analysts Expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to Post $25.68 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) will post $25.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $28.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.90. Alphabet reported earnings of $26.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year earnings of $117.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $106.19 to $128.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $137.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $125.34 to $148.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. The business had revenue of $61.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $22.30 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,090.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,380.74.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,677.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,747.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2,818.05. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,996.09 and a one year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

