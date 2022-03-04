Zacks: Analysts Expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Avanos Medical posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 5,095.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVNS stock opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.30. Avanos Medical has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 345.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

