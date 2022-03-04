Zacks: Analysts Expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.23 Million

Equities analysts predict that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $90.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.23 million. Gogo posted sales of $77.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year sales of $333.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $331.65 million to $337.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $379.03 million, with estimates ranging from $369.49 million to $394.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $92.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOGO opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 0.99. Gogo has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $19.49.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

