Zacks: Analysts Expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.36. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 127.72%. The business had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IRWD shares. TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.05. 2,041,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,665. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.06.

In other news, COO Jason Rickard sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $304,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $110,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,327 shares of company stock worth $943,351. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

