Zacks: Analysts Expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.81. NIKE reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $5.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

NKE opened at $133.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.28. NIKE has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $211.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

