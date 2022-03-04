Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) to announce $137.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.48 million. Cactus posted sales of $84.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year sales of $625.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $593.13 million to $648.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $742.02 million, with estimates ranging from $701.57 million to $764.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. Cactus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WHD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Cactus stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.29. 20,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,429. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average is $41.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 80.08 and a beta of 2.34. Cactus has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.69%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Cactus by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Cactus by 9.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 76.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,324,000 after buying an additional 496,539 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Cactus in the second quarter worth $566,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Cactus by 10.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

