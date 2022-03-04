Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Will Announce Earnings of $3.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $3.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.27. Essex Property Trust posted earnings of $3.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year earnings of $13.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.61 to $14.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $15.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.41 to $15.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.53.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded up $6.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $336.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,153. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $258.02 and a one year high of $359.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 111.32%.

In related news, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $563,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,829,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $3,535,077. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 579,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,199,000 after buying an additional 28,795 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 16.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 712,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

