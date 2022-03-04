Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) to announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. lowered their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 2,137 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $40,966.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,689 shares of company stock worth $1,722,621 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 904,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,773,000 after acquiring an additional 251,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,770,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,576. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -947.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.44. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $30.29.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.