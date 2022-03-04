Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $574.47 Million

Equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) will announce $574.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $572.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $576.40 million. Littelfuse reported sales of $463.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.60.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total transaction of $803,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in Littelfuse by 17.6% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 110,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,200,000 after acquiring an additional 28,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 5.3% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $252.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.04 and a 200 day moving average of $287.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.92. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $234.59 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.61%.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

