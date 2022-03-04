Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.11). MEI Pharma posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 83.20% and a negative net margin of 123.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MEIP shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MEI Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 151.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 407.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $273.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $3.94.

About MEI Pharma (Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.