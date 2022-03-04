Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.07 billion. Snap-on posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full-year sales of $4.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.40.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on stock traded down $6.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,773. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

