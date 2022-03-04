Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.38. Tapestry posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.15. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPR. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Argus raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Tapestry stock traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.71. 183,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,488,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

