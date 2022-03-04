Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). Tellurian reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tellurian.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

In other Tellurian news, Director Claire Harvey purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Tellurian in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TELL traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.79. 434,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,415,307. Tellurian has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $5.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 2.37.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

